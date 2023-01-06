Four people arrested after victim with GPS helps OPP locate stolen vehicle

The Russell County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has arrested and charged four people after successfully stopping a stolen vehicle.

The situation began on January 3rd, 2022, members of the Russell County detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to four separate motor vehicle thefts reported in Embrun and Casselman.

The investigation revealed that during the early morning hours of January 3rd, two vehicles were stolen from the town of Embrun and two from the municipality of Casselman.

Officers responded to one of the incidents where the owner was tracking his stolen vehicle on GPS. The information was provided in real-time to the Hawkesbury detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police and officers were able to deploy a tire deflation device, rendering the stolen vehicle inoperable. As a result of the coordinated efforts between Russell County and Hawkesbury OPP officers, a stolen 2022 Dodge Ram Rebel was recovered. That same morning, officers of the Sureté du Québec were also able to intercept one of the stolen vehicles.

As a result of the investigation four people, all from Montreal, were charged with multiple offences. 27-year-old Vanessa Duval faces the following charges:

- Possession of property obtained by crime; over $5000

- Mischief under $5000

19-year-old Anthony Grenier was also charged with several offences:

- Possession of property obtained by crime; under $5000

- Possession of automobile master key

While 24-years-old, Keven Riffon and a young person were charged with:

- Possession of property obtained by crime; under $5000

- Possession of automobile master key

- Failing to comply with a probation order - two counts

Anyone who has any further information about this incident is asked to contact the Russell County OPP at 613-443-4499 or the OPP Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122.