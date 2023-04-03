Four people face drug, weapons charges in Quinte West, Ont

The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged four people following the execution of search warrants in Quinte West. OPP say on March 29th, 2023, at approximately 5:00 a.m., the OPP Community Street Crime Unit assisted by the OPP Emergency Response Team executed search warrants at residences on Loyalist Parkway and Adrian Court, Quinte West as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

As a result, four people were arrested, and a quantity of suspected cocaine and methamphetamine was seized. Police say they also seized a prohibited weapon and ammunition during the search.

30-year-old Joshua Hilts from Trenton and 33-year-old Kaitlin McCrory from Carrying Place were both charged with the following offences:

- Possession for the purpose of trafficking - Cocaine

- Possession for the purpose of trafficking - Methamphetamine

- Possession of proceeds of crime

- Possession of prohibited device or ammunition

Additionally, 33-year-old David Ostrokie from Bloomfield is facing the following charges:

- Possession for the purpose of trafficking - Cocaine

- Possession of ammunition contrary to prohibition order

- Fail to comply with probation order - two counts

Finally, 32-year-old Sarah Heaslip from Trenton was charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

OPP says all four accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on April 24th, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray