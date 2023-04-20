Four people facing drug charges after traffic stop in North Grenville Tsp.

The Stormont Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a driver and passengers with possession of illegal drugs. Police explain that officers stopped the vehicle on April 16th, 2023 shortly after 12:30 p.m.

Officers conducted the traffic stop due to a traffic violation on Main Street Maxville in North Grenville Township. OPP says the investigation led ot the seizure of suspected cocaine and cannabis.

As a result, all the vehicle occupants were charged. The driver, 25-year-old Cody Kielec from North Glengarry was charged with the following:

- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Cocaine

- Possession of over 30g dried cannabis (or equivalent) in a public place

- Possession for the purpose of distributing

- Drive a vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

While 21-year-old Connor Cruickshank from Cornwall, 25-year-old Jeana Lamothe from South Stormont, and 42-year-old Mahmoud Zaraybah from Ottawa, were all arrested and now face the following charges:

- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Cocaine

- Possession of over 30g dried cannabis (or equivalent) in a public place

- Possession for the purpose of distributing.

OPP add that Zaraybah was additionally charged with failing to wear a seatbelt.

Kielec, Cruickshank, and Zaraybah were all held for a bail hearing. Lamothe is scheduled to appear in an Alexandria court at a later date. While Lamothe is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray