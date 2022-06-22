Four people injured in crash on Highway 17

Upper Ottawa Valley Ontario Provincial Police responded to a collision that resulted in four people being transported to the hospital in White Water Region.

OPP say they responded to the call on June 18, 2022, just after 4:00 p.m on Highway 17.

Police say a westbound vehicle traveling on Highway 17 in Whitewater Region Township collided with another car attempting to enter the highway from Greenwood Road.

The Ontario Ministry of Transportation, Whitewater Region Fire Department, and Renfrew County Ambulance attended the scene. Four occupants of the same car were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The highway was closed for two hours while police conducted their investigation. The cause of the collision is still unknown.