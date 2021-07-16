Four straight days of zero new COVID-19 cases

For the fourth straight day, zero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported.

The number of known active cases is now below the double digits, it's now at nine.

Hospitalizations also saw a drop, there is now one person in the hospital with the virus, no one is in the intensive care unit.

On the vaccination front, over 58 per cent of the eligible population are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Nearly 80 per cent have their first dose.