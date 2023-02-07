Four Trenton residents charged in drug trafficking investigation

The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged four people following the execution of a search warrant in Trenton. OPP report on February 3rd, 2023, at approximately 5:00 a.m., the OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) assisted by the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) executed a search warrant at a residence on Dundas Street West.

The search warrant was executed as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation. As a result, four people were arrested, and a quantity of suspected cocaine, fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, cash, replica firearms and a prohibited weapon was seized.

All four of the people arrested were charged with several offences. 31-year-old Jessica Anderson faces the following offences:

- Possession for the purpose of trafficking - three counts

- Possession of proceeds of crime

- Unauthorized possession of a weapon

While 66-year-old Debra Baker was charged with the following:

- Possession for the purpose of trafficking

- Possession of cocaine

- Possession of proceeds of crime

- Unauthorized possession of a weapon

29-year-old Elizabeth Lawrence-Baker also faces multiple offences, including:

- Possession for the purpose of trafficking

- Possession of proceeds of crime

- Unauthorized possession of a weapon

- Failing to comply with probation order - two counts

Finally, 33-year-old Spencer St.Amand was arrested and faces the following charges:

- Possession for the purpose of trafficking - three counts

- Possession of proceeds of crime

- Unauthorized possession of a weapon

- Failing to comply with probation order - three counts

All four of the people arrested are residents of Trenton. Police report that Debra Baker was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on a future court date. The other three accused were held for a bail hearing.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

