Francophone entrepreneur of the year awarded by Enterprise Renfrew County

Enterprise Renfrew County says they are pleased to announce Marie-Josée Lévesque, founder of Bumpy Roads Studio Inc., earned the Francophone Entrepreneur Award in recognition of her community contributions, business coaching and dedication to creative entrepreneurship. Presented by Renfrew County Warden Peter Emon at the Francophone Entrepreneur Business Networking Breakfast, held on March 6th at Le Centre culturel francophone de Pembroke, the award was made possible through a grant funded by the Government of Ontario.

Ms. Lévesque, who was the keynote speaker at the networking breakfast and commissioned to design and create the actual award prior to receiving a nomination, was surprised to receive recognition. During her inspiring talk and acceptance speech, she offered three key tips to entrepreneurs, they are as follows:

"Success is found at the intersection of what one wants and knows to do, what customers need and want, and their willingness and capacity to pay."

"Don't get attached too quickly to an idea. It's just an idea and it needs to be validated before committing resources and time to develop into a business. Failing fast is part of finding the path to success. It is imperative to learn to adapt and remain attentive to the marketplace."

"Once you find a fertile idea, commit 100%. Building a business is like building a fire with twigs and no matches on a rainy day. It requires a lot of attention to building systems, processes, and teams to get momentum and run smoothly without the founder having to be on the floor every minute of every day. "

"This means that I am continually testing ideas, starting with quick and inexpensive testing, so that I can adapt quickly and fail-fast dead-end ideas. My business decisions are based on answering three questions: Do I have the desire and capability to execute the idea? Do customers want it? and Can I make enough money?" added Levesque.

Enterprise Renfrew Country says there is still time to register for the final workshops being delivered as part of the Francophone Language Services program. The March 21st workshop will cover social media and March 29th workshop will cover Search Engine Optimization. Workshops will be held virtually from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and facilitated by Bernard Charlebois of BOUM Strategies in French. To register, visit www.enterpriserenfrewcounty.com and use the registration links on the calendar, or email ercinfo@countyofrenfrew.on.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray