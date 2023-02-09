Francophone support and programming for businesses in Renfrew County

Enterprise Renfrew County (ERC) says they have received a grant aimed to provide French language business services for Francophone entrepreneurs in the County of Renfrew and the City of Pembroke. Funded by the Government of Ontario, the grant will provide free virtual marketing workshops, a Francophone Entrepreneur Award, networking event, business consultations and resources in the French language.

Virtual workshops are scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 15th focusing on Consumer Behaviour. Another session is scheduled for Tuesday, March 21st highlighting Social Media. A final session will take place Wednesday, March 29th where they will cover Search Engine Optimization. All workshops will be facilitated and delivered in French by Bernard Charlebois of BOUM Strategies.

Celebrating Francophone entrepreneurs, the Francophone Entrepreneur Award will be presented at the Business Networking Breakfast on Monday, March 6th, 2023 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. During the breakfast event, attendees will also hear from keynote speaker Marie-Josée Lévesque of Bumpy Roads Studios and learn more about services and resources available from organizations like the Enterprise Renfrew County, le Centre Culturel Francophone de Pembroke and Renfrew County Community Futures Development Corporation.

Residents and businesses are invited to nominate a Francophone entrepreneur, from Renfrew County or the City of Pembroke, who inspires others and gives back to their community for the Francophone Entrepreneur Award. Send an email to ercinfo@countyofrenfrew.on.ca. The deadline for nominations is Thursday, February 23rd at midnight.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray