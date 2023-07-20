Frank Carroll Financial named Gift of Humanity sponsor for Black & White Gala

The Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation is excited to announce the return of the Black & White Gala on October 14th.

The PRHF wanted to thank Frank Carroll Financial, calling them long-time supporters of the Pembroke Regional Hospital for their continued support of local health care, generously donating $10,000 to this year's event as a Gift of Humanity sponsor.

"Our hope is that we can continue to expand upon our investment in local health care and that others will continue to do so as well," said Laura Carroll of Frank Carroll Financial. "We have supported the annual hospital Gala for 16 years. It is important to us because our health is the greatest asset that each of us has and we feel that there is no better way to give back to our community."

The hospital foundation says the Black & White Gala is an opportunity for ticket purchasers to enjoy a catered meal from Ullrich's at the beautiful Normandy Officers' Mess while supporting the Pembroke Regional Hospital. Tickets are on sale now and are available at www.prhgala.ca.

Proceeds from the Black & White Gala support the Cancer Care Campaign, which will fund the expansions and upgrades to the Chemotherapy and Medial Daycare units at the Pembroke Regional Hospital, improving the lives of local cancer patients and their families.

Foundation Executive Director Roger Martin adds, "Year after year, Frank Carroll Financial has supported the Gala, and we cannot thank them enough. A true pillar of the community, and an amazing team to partner with!"

For more information regarding the Black & White Gala, please contact Leigh Costello, Community Fundraising Specialist at the Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation at leigh.costello@prh.email or (613) 732-2811, extension 6129.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray