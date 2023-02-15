Fraud and scam awareness presentation in Pembroke

With the increase in scams and fraudsters, the Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), in partnership with the Pembroke Public Library, is hosting a presentation on fraud and scam awareness.

Police explain that the presentation will cover mass marketing fraud, romance and emergency scams, and other prevalent scams with an emphasis on how to avoid them. The presentation will then be followed by a question-and-answer period.

The presentation will take place from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on March 25th, 2023, at the Pembroke Public Library at 237 Victoria Street in Pembroke. Those interested in attending are asked to register by calling or emailing the library at 613-732-8844 or programs@pembrokelibrary.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray