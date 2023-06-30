Fraud charges laid after extensive investigation at Pembroke business
The Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a person after a fraud investigation that began in July 2022.
The UOV OPP say they began an investigation into the matter and identified several offences that took place between August 2021 and July 2022 at a local business. As a result of the investigation Nicole Leclaire a 24-year-old, from Pembroke was arrested on June 20th, 2023 and charged with the following Criminal Code (CC) offences:
- Fraud over $5000
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000
OPP says the accused was released to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on August 1st, 2023.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
