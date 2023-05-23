Fraud charges laid after person posing as property owner caught collecting rent payments

The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged an individual with fraud after investigating a person claiming to be a property owner of a rental unit.

OPP explain that on May 9th, 2023 around 4:00 p.m. officers responded to a residence in Carrying Place for a report of fraud. They say the first and last month's rent had been paid to a person portraying themselves as the owner of the property.

When the new tenant arrived at the address on their move-in date, they were turned away. Police say the following investigation led to one person being arrested. The accused, impersonation the property owner, 36-year-old Heather Todd from Quinte West is now facing the following charges:

- Fraud under $5000

- Obtaining by false pretence under $5000

- Use forged document

OPP says the accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on July 6th, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray