Fraud charges laid in identity theft investigation in Quinte West, Ont.

The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged an individual with Identity theft and fraud after a fraud investigation.

On August 24th, 2023, officers responded to a business on Old Highway 2, Quinte West for reports of a suspicious person attempting to purchase two vessels. An investigation was initiated and when the person attended to pick up the merchandise, an arrest was made.

As a result, the suspect 40-year-old Cedric Kalasa from Montreal is facing the following charges:

- Fraud over $5000.

- Personation with intent

- Use forged document

- Possession of an identity document

- Identity theft - Obtain or possess another person's identity information

- Obstruct peace officer

OPP says the accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray