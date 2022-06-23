Free 3-hour parking at Market Square
The City of Pembroke has approved a 3-hour free parking window at the Market Square lot and the Shamrock Parking lot in order to better allow Pembroke residents to park for an additional hour than was previously allowed.
Pembroke City Council approved the change yesterday and will go into effect immediately. Presently, the Market Square lot, located between Albert and Victoria Street, is a 2-hour free parking lot with 45 parking spaces.
The Shamrock lot, located at the corner of Pembroke Street West and Moffat Street) is presently a 2-hour metered parking lot with 12 spaces. Meters at this lot will also be covered to allow free 3-hour parking.
Pembroke's BIA has heard from customers that a two-hour parking limit is not enough time to complete their errands. In response, the city is changing the lots to 3-hour free parking lots so longer parking options can be provided in the downtown core.
Free parking can also be found at Alexander Street, Marina Parking lot, and Cockburn lot. Parking limits vary by location.
