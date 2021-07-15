Free drive-in concert at Riverside Park on August 7th

The City of Pembroke has announced it will be holding a free drive-in concert on August 7th.

The concert will be held at Riverside Park from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Rivertown Saints will be performing at the event with Lemon Cash as the opener.

Pure Country 96.7 is a sponsor for the event.

More details on the event including tickets information will be released as the day of concert moves closer.