Free, secure bike valet parking at 2022 Fall Fair

As well as enjoying amusement rides and all the fair has to offer, you can ride your bicycle to and from the Fall Fair this year. Bicycle Valey Kingston is offering free, secure, valet parking in front of the Kingston Memorial Centre to encourage climate action.

Bicycle Valey Kingston is a bicycle valet service that works with event organizers to provide free and secure bike parking at community events to promote healthy active transportation.

“We are excited to help Kingstonians make the easy choice to ride to the Fall Fair by providing a safe place to park their bicycle,” says Dominique Wheatley, coordinator of the social enterprise. “From September 15th to the 18th, we’ll be located in front of the Memorial Centre with our enthusiastic volunteers ready to park your bike for you, and keep an eye on it while you enjoy all that the Fall Fair has to offer,” continues Wheatley, “Look for the white Cycle Kingston canopy and fenced bike parking corral on Thursday from 3 to 8pm, Friday and Saturday from 10am to 8pm, and on Sunday, from 10am to 6pm.” Bicycle Valet Kingston is an enterprise of Cycle Kingston, which provides safe cycling education programs.

The City of Kingston is the lead sponsor for the parking service, which will help reduce traffic congestion and parking around the annual fair. The city also aims to reduce the carbon footprint associated with the event. “We also see the value for bike valet at this event, the opportunity it presents for potential mode shift,” said Matt Kussin, Manager of Transportation & Policy Programs for the City of Kingston. The parking service is also sponsored by Wieser Electric, a local, ecologically conscious electrical company that specializes in electrical vehicle chargers, including being Kingston’s only Tesla authorized wall connector installer.

The service will work like a coat check. Riders drop off their bike, the organization logs it in and takes down contact information, and park the bike in the fenced-in corral. Users will be given a claim check, and are free to retrieve their bike at any time.

Bicycle Valet Kingston will also be providing its servces at the Third Crossing Preview Event on September 24th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the west end of the bridge.