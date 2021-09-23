Free three-month membership at YMCA for second COVID-19 dose

The Brockville YMCA is offering residents who come to the building for a second shot of a COVID-19 vaccine a free three-month membership to the Y.

Vaccination clinics at the Y take place on the following dates and times:

Saturday, September 25 - 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, September 29 - 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Friday, October 29 - 1:00 pm. - 7:00 p.m.

First and second shots are being administered.

Residents can walk-in or book their appointment at public health's registration portal.