Freedom Boat Club coming to Kingston-Thousand Islands



The Freedom Boat Club has announced the opening of a new franchise in Kingston-Thousand Islands region.

The world's largest boat club operator announced the new club will be opening a new boat-sharing location this spring. According to the company, the location will be owned and operated by local franchise owners Sterling Brown, who has previously owned three other locations within the Freedom franchise network.

The new location will be the 11th Canadian location over all for the Freedom Boat Club, and will be located at Treasure Island Marina, just east of Kingston.

According to the news release, Freedom Boat Club is the world's largest and oldest boat club, with more than 300 locations spanning across the United States, Canada, and Europe.

Members must pay a one-time initiation fee, and monthly fees thereafter. This allows full access to Freedom's fleet of boats at any local clubs, including Kingston, and two other locations in the Ottawa region, as well as access to the company's 300 additional locations.

The new location is set to officially open for the 2022 boating season on May 20, and offer pontoons, bowriders and centre console boats,