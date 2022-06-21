Freedom Convoy event not supported by Indigenous Community

Kingston police have been made aware of an organized freedom rally group set to descend on the City of Kingston today and tomorrow for an "event" in the community. The event has been organized by members directly involved in previous protests held in Ottawa earlier this year and involves an undisclosed number of individuals travelling from as far as British Columbia.

The event organizers are reportedly travelling to Kingston to participate in a gathering to celebrate the Summer Solstice with a ceremonial sacred fire in recognition of note Indigenous significance, on what is National Indigenous Peoples Day.

The Summer Slostice is the longest day of the year and throughout history and across continents has been a time for Indigenous cultural celebration.

A sacred fire ceremony has been planned in the Kingston area by freedom event organizers, however police note the Indigenous community have no awareness of this planned event, nor did they invite this group of people to attend their own planned ceremonies.

As a result, Kingston's indigenous community did not follow through with weekend ceremonies leading up to June 21st, and expressed concern for how this group will affect their planned celebrations. Police have assured the local community that all measures will be taken to ensure that local celebrations are not disrupted.