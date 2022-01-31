Freedom Convoy passes through Ottawa Valley

Hundreds of Pembroke residents lined Highway 17 in the Ottawa Valley for hours on Friday to show their support for the Freedom Convoy as it headed towards the nation's capital of Ottawa.

Despite being hours behind schedule, the crowds persisted, waving canadian flags and handmade signs as the truckers passed. The first part of the convoy rolled through the Ottawa Valley around 8 P.M., and included over 350 vehicles and spanning over 50 kilometers in length.

The convoy started in the west in response to the mandatory vaccine mandates for truckers to cross the Canada-US border, but has now evolved into a movement for the removal of all mandates, restrictions, and measures in place related to COVID-19.

The convoy arrived at the Antrim Truck Stop in Arnprior Friday night, some participants were expected to stay there overnight, and others stayed on farms that were cleared specifically cleared for truckers to spend the night before heading to Ottawa Saturday morning.