Freezing rain to hit Renfrew County over the weekend

A special weather statement is in effect for the region calling for freezing rain this weekend.

Environment Canada says to expect a band of freezing rain to move through the area starting Saturday night into Sunday.

The weather agency says the freezing rain may persist for several hours, before changing over to rain.

Milder air is expected for Sunday.

Environment Canada is warning that untreated surfaces like highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. They also warn local power outages is also possible.