Freezing rain triggers significant weather declaration in Renfrew County

In response to the Environment Canada alert for a freezing rain warning in effect in the local area, the County of Renfrew has declared a Significant Weather Event that will impact travel and services throughout the municipality.

They explain that a Significant Weather Event means an approaching or occurring weather hazard with the potential to pose a significant danger to users of the highways within the municipality. This declaration suspends the standard timelines required for municipalities to meet their winter maintenance objectives until the municipality declares the Significant Weather Event has ended. In each case, during the course of a declared Significant Weather Event, the standard for addressing winter maintenance is to monitor the weather and to deploy resources to address the issue starting from the time that the municipality deems it appropriate to do so. When the municipality has declared the event has ended, the standard timelines for winter maintenance activities will resume.

The County of Renfrew wishes to note that the declaration of a Significant Weather Event is not notice of a reduced level of service or a road closure. The declaration is to notify the public that due to the current or forecasted conditions, caution is to be observed when travelling on Renfrew County roads and that it may take longer than usual to bring the condition of the roads back to a state of repair due to the freezing rain.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Petawawa, Pembroke, and Cobden as well as Renfrew, Arnprior, and Calabogie. The freezing rain is expected from the evening of Wednesday, March 22nd into the morning of Thursday, March 23rd.

