Freezing rain warning in effect for Renfrew County

FreezingRain CTV

A freezing rain warning is in effect for Renfrew County. 

Environment Canada warns of a possible 5-10 mm of freezing rain starting today. 

The weather agency also warns that the freezing rain could mix with ice pellets. 

Because of the weather, the Renfrew County and District Health Unit has announced that all vaccination clinics taking place in Pembroke and Renfrew today have been cancelled. 

