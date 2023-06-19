Fresh Baked Adventures launching in Leeds, Grenville Counties
The United Counties of Leeds and Grenville Economic Development Office say they have completed a regional tourism destination development strategy from last year. They say that key action items were devised to improve regional tourism offerings and promotion that will create greater awareness and drive increased visitors and spending to businesses in Leeds Grenville.
The Office is ready to introduce its first new initiative titled "Fresh Baked Adventures" which is described as a culinary-focused self-driving route for visitors that will lead them to local businesses across the Counties. As part of the Adventure, travellers can visit 12 bakeries and 7 cafés, all of which provide baked goods produced in Leeds Grenville.
The new initiative launches on Wednesday, the 21st at 10:30 a.m.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Drivers advised of intersection closure in Pembroke, Ont.Local motorists are advised that the intersection of Boundary Road and Bennett Street will be closed to all traffic between Monday, June 19th, 2023, from 7:30 a.m. until Friday, July 7th, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Detours are in place and drivers are asked to use alternate routes.
-
Annual Strawberry Festival returns to UOV Heritage CentreOn Sunday, June 25th, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. community members and tourists will gather at the Upper Ottawa Valley Heritage Centre for the annual Strawberry Festival. Featuring entertainment and activities for the whole family, as well as locally grown strawberries.
-
Impaired driver charged crashing into ditch on Waverly Dr.A 57-year-old woman is facing impaired driving charges after crashing into a ditch on Waverly Drive in Brockville. The driver did not have to be transported to the hospital, but her vehicle was impounded, driver's licence was suspended.
-
Flag raising for St. John Ambulance Week in BrockvilleHonour 63 years of service in Brockville and the surrounding communities, the flag for St. John Ambulance will be raised at Tunnel Bay for the week of June 19th to 24th, 2023.
-
Police investigating break-and-enters in Henderson Place areaResidents in the area of Henderson Place are asked to remain vigilant following multiple break-and-enters in the area. Kingston Police say criminals are gaining access to the homes through unlocked doors, taking cash and wallets.
-
Residents reminded to be cautious online with uptick in online scamsOntario Provincial Police are reporting a continued uptick in online fraud and scams. Police say that things online are not always what they appear to be offering tips to reduce the risk of being victimized.
-
RCDSB Director of Education departing for OCDSB after six yearsDr. Pino Buffone, Director of Education of the Renfrew County District School Board has accepted the appointment in the same role for the Ottawa Carleton District School Board after six years in Renfrew County. The Board of Trustees congratulates Dr. Buffone on the appointment.
-
Visitor Information Centre opens in downtown PembrokeDowntown Pembroke opens the doors to the newest Visitors Information Centre in Renfrew County, promoting local activities, attractions and businesses across the Ottawa Valley. The new centre will be the 14th of its kind in the county.
-
MyView Youth Film Festival winners announced at Brockville Arts CentreLocal youth filmmakers were celebrated at the Brockville Arts Centre for the MyView Youth Film Festival. Nine films were nominated as finalists with four selected as winners.