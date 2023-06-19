Fresh Baked Adventures launching in Leeds, Grenville Counties

The United Counties of Leeds and Grenville Economic Development Office say they have completed a regional tourism destination development strategy from last year. They say that key action items were devised to improve regional tourism offerings and promotion that will create greater awareness and drive increased visitors and spending to businesses in Leeds Grenville.

The Office is ready to introduce its first new initiative titled "Fresh Baked Adventures" which is described as a culinary-focused self-driving route for visitors that will lead them to local businesses across the Counties. As part of the Adventure, travellers can visit 12 bakeries and 7 cafés, all of which provide baked goods produced in Leeds Grenville.

The new initiative launches on Wednesday, the 21st at 10:30 a.m.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray