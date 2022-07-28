Friends of SNC Golf Tournament returns to Casselman
South Nation Conservation is once again hosting its annual fundraiser, the Friends of SNC Golf Tournament on September 9th, 2022. The event will celebrate SNC's 75th anniversary.
The tournament takes place at Casselview Golf and Country Club in Casselman for a full day of golfing fun!
The cost per player is $120, teams of four, which includes 18 holes of golf, a breakfast buffet, and a shared golf cart. A cash BBQ lunch, contests with prizes, and more will be part of the event to help celebrate the anniversary.
Charitable receipts will be provided to participants following the tournament.
This golf tournament has helped support the volunteer Forest Stewards Program, the creation of the Oschmann Forest Conservation Area and the Maple Education Program, along with Youth Fish Camps and accessible dock upgrades within Conservation Areas.
This year's proceeds will be directed towards SNC's Forest Conservation Initiative.
For more info, and to register for the event http://nation.on.ca/golf
Donations are welcome at http://nation.on.ca/donate
