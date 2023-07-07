Frontenac OPP investigate fatal incident at Big Clear Lake in Central Frontenac Twp.

Police are investigating a fatal incident in Central Frontenac. Police explain on Wednesday, July 5th, 2023 at about 4:30 p.m. members of Frontenac Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with Central Frontenac Fire Rescue responded to a marine incident on Big Clear Lake in Central Frontenac Township.

Reports indicated that an individual on a Personal Watercraft (PWC) had been ejected from the vessel and was not wearing a lifejacket. The individual went beneath the water and did not resurface. Police say despite an exhaustive search, Police and Fire were unable to locate the individual in the water and suspended the search overnight to await the arrival of the OPP's Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU).

Shortly before 3:00 p.m. on July 6th, 2023, the missing individual was located in the lake by members of the USRU. The 52-year-old individual from Scarborough was pronounced deceased at the scene. An OPP collision reconstructionist and The Office of the Chief Coroner are assisting with the investigation, however, police say no foul play is suspected.

Since the start of 2023, the OPP has investigated eight boating or paddling deaths throughout the province. Six of those deaths are contributed to a person not properly wearing a PFD. OPP reminds members of the public at life jackets only save lives if they are worn in the first place.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray