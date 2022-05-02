Frontenacs beat Battalion 5-4 in OT; advance to next round of playoffs
The Kingston Frontenacs are heading to the next round.
They beat the Oshawa Generals in overtime last night, 5-4.
Shane Wright scored the overtime goal for the Frontenacs.
In the second round, the Frontenacs will face the North Bay Battalion.
Game 1 will take place at home at the Leon's Centre on Friday.
Puck drop is at 7 p.m.
Shane Wright plays hero, scoring the OT winner and booking Kingston's ticket to the next round!— Kingston Frontenacs (@KingstonFronts) May 2, 2022
Assists: Zayde Wisdom and Ben Roger #ForKingston | @OHLHockey | @shane_wright51 pic.twitter.com/pz1iFMucex