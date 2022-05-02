iHeartRadio
Frontenacs beat Battalion 5-4 in OT; advance to next round of playoffs

Kingston_Frontenacs_Logo

The Kingston Frontenacs are heading to the next round.

They beat the Oshawa Generals in overtime last night, 5-4.

Shane Wright scored the overtime goal for the Frontenacs.

In the second round, the Frontenacs will face the North Bay Battalion.

Game 1 will take place at home at the Leon's Centre on Friday.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

