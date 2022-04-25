Frontenacs beat Generals in Game 2; lead series 2-0

The OHL Playoffs are underway.

The Kingston Frontenacs won their game against the Oshawa Generals 6-4 at the Leon's Centre Sunday.

Jordan Frasca had two goals in the victory.

The Frontenacs are now up 2-0 in the series against Oshawa.

The team is scheduled to head to Oshawa on Tuesday for Game 3.

Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.