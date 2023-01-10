Frontenacs captain Shane Wright traded to Windsor for top prospects and 7 picks

The Kingston Frontenacs have completed a trade to acquire 17-year-old forward Ethan Miedema, 17-year-old defenceman Gavin McCarthy and seven OHL Priority selections from the Windsor Spitfires in exchange for forward Frontenac captain Shane Wright and a conditional 14th-round pick.

Ethan Miedema is a 6 foot 4 inches tall forward weighing 201 lbs. from Cobourg, ON. He was selected fourth overall in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection by the Spitfires. In 101 career OHL games, he has scored 25 goals and 44 assists for 69 points while recording a plus/minus rating of +20.

"Ethan is a highly touted NHL Prospect that will play in the upcoming Top Prospects game. He is a big-bodied, skilled forward that will fit in well with our group. We know the player well and his strong work ethic matches the identity of our team. Ethan is a player that is always looking to improve, constantly looking for ways to make himself and his teammates better. He is capable of playing top-line minutes immediately, and will be an important part of our team moving forward." said Cooper.

Gavin McCarthy, the other acquisition was an eighth-round selection by the Spitfires, also in 2021. The 6' 1", 181 lbs. defenceman is currently playing for the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the USHL where he has 73 games played, 6 goals and 25 assists over the two seasons. He has a plus/minus rating of +14 in his USHL career.

Cooper spoke on McCarthy saying "We look forward to the possibility of having Gavin play in Kingston, especially with the potential of hosting the Memorial Cup in 2024. He is a talented, highly rated defenceman for the upcoming NHL Draft and he would be a great addition to our defensive core."

The Kingston Frontenacs will also receive the following OHL Priority Selections:

2nd round 2023 (OTT)

3rd round 2023 (SOO)

4th round 2024 (NIAG)

4th round 2025 (NIAG)

6th round 2024 (NIAG)

5th round 2024 (HAM) *conditional

6th round 2025 (ER) *conditional

In exchange, the Frontenacs have sent 19-year-old forward Shane Wright to the Windsor Spitfires. Shane was drafted 1st overall in the 2019 OHL Priority Selection. He played in 121 OHL games for the Frontenacs recording 71 goals and 89 assists for 160 points. The Seattle Kraken drafted him fourth overall at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. The Spitfires will also receive a conditional 14th-round pick (KGN) in 2025.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray