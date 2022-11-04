Frontenacs look to bounce back against Firebirds
The Kingston Frontenacs are looking to break a 2 game-losing streak tonight, as they take on the Flint Firebirds.
It's been a tough couple of games for the Kingston Frontenacs. After losing 4-1Sunday against the Owen Sound Attack, the team would go on to blow a two-goal lead late in the third period against the Saginaw Spirit Thursday, ultimately losing 3-2.
The Frontenacs have struggled to generate offensive momentum, getting outshot in both games, taking unnecessary penalties, and having a weak third period. But, the Fronts will look to change that tonight, as they take on the Flint Firebirds.
The teams are tied 3-3-0 in their last meetings, the Frontenacs having a better record against the Firebirds at the Dort Financial Centre.
The team will round off their road trip Sunday when they take on the Windsor Spitfires.
-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink
