Frontenacs sign Ivan Zhigalov
The Kingston Frontenacs have announced goaltender Ivan Zhigalov has signed on and joined the team.
Zhigalov was selected by the Frontenacs in the 2022 CHL Import Draft. The 19-year-old from Belarus played in 42 games last season for the Sherbrooke Phoenix of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.
The right-catching goal tender posted a 26-9-3 record with a .892 save percentage. He measures in at 6'3" and 164 pounds.
Heading into the 2022 NHL draft, Zhigalov was rated as the number two North American Goalie prospect by Central Scouting.
“We are excited to have Ivan join our organization,” claimed General Manager, Kory Cooper. “He is an extremely talented goaltender, with great size and a high compete level. He joins the Frontenacs with Canadian Hockey League experience. We believe with his work ethic and tools, he’ll be able to have a tremendous year for our hockey club. We’re looking forward to working with Ivan and continuing his development.”
Zhigalov is set to join his teammates when our 2022-23 training camp opens in late August.
