Frontenacs take 3-1 series lead against Generals

The Kingston Frontenacs have taken a 3-1 series lead, after beating the Oshawa Generals last night.

The Frontenacs scored four unanswered goals in the third period to take a 6-2 win.

Zayde Wisdom and Paul Ludwinski both scored two goals in the win.

The Frontenacs will look to seal the series on Saturday at home.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m.