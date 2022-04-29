iHeartRadio
Frontenacs take 3-1 series lead against Generals

The Kingston Frontenacs have taken a 3-1 series lead, after beating the Oshawa Generals last night. 

The Frontenacs scored four unanswered goals in the third period to take a 6-2 win. 

Zayde Wisdom and Paul Ludwinski both scored two goals in the win. 

The Frontenacs will look to seal the series on Saturday at home. 

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. 

