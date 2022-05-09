Frontenacs ties series with Battalion after 5-4 OT winner in Game 2

After a game one loss to start the series, the Kingston Frontenacs were able to beat the North Bay Battalion in overtime last night to tie the series.

Francesco Arcuri scored the game winning goal for the Frontenacs, finishing the game with a goal and two assists.

Leevi Meriläinen made 47 saves in the win.

The Frontenacs have Monday off before they head home for Game 3 on Tuesday.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m.