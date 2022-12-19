Frontenacs win streak snapped by 3-2 loss against 67's
The Kingston Frotencas put up a great game on home ice Sunday night against the Ottawa 67's but ultimately fell short in the third period, losing 3 - 2.
The loss brought an end to the team's four-game win streak, which defeated Niagara, and Erie, and picked up back-to-back victories against Hamilton.
Josh Currie opened scoring midway through the first period, with a PowerPlay goal putting the team ahead.
Kingston then tied Ottawa 2 - 2 in the second, but 67's star Brady Stonehouse put one in the back of the net late in the third, leading Ottawa to victory.
The Fronteacs rematch the 67's in their final game of 2022, on Dec. 30; but, not before they take on the Oshawa Generals on Wed, Dec. 28, 2022.
With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink
