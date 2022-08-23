Fuel tanks upgraded at the Pembroke and Area Airport

A fuel tank replacement is underway at the Pembroke and Area Airport. New above-ground tanks are being brought in to replace the current tanks that were installed belowground in 1983.

The airport says fuel says accounts for an average of 40 percent of their yearly revenue. The new double-walled tanks can hold 52,500 liters of jet fuel and 22,500 liters of low lead.

It took $540,991.46 to fund the project. Getting the fuel tanks from a company in Thunder Bay, while the replacement and installation work will be done by local contractors.

Federal and Provincial funding is being requestioned by the airport. The funds would go to runway rehabilitation, in an attempt to boost services for the airport's 55th anniversary in 2023. Currently, over $250,000 has been contributed by residents and local businesses.

The project is expected to be completed on August 27th.

With files by CFRA`s Connor Ray