Full week of activities announced for Pembroke's SnoSpree

The City of Pembroke has announced the line-up of activities for SnoSpree, this week-long event filled with activities is hosted by local businesses and organizations. SnoSpree kicks off Wednesday, February 1st with a family-friendly online competition allowing families to send the City photos and videos doing their favourite outdoor activities for a chance to win some prizes from local businesses.

That competition will last three days and the winners will be announced on Sunday, February 5th. There will also be two free skates back-to-back, one for Adults/Seniors from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and one for Parents & Kids from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The library will then be hosting a Winter-Themed Story Time with a take-home craft. The Kinsmen pool will close the day with a free swim from 6 to 7 p.m.

The following day there will be Singo Bingo hosted at the PMC at 7:00 p.m. Free ticket registration for that is required and available on Eventbrite. Snacks will also be provided and the bar will be open for participants. Later that night, Legends (under Finnigans) will be hosting their open mic night where anyone with special talents is encouraged to perform. Lasso Live will be hosting their Karaoke Jackpot Night from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., participants there can make a purchase, and sing a song to get a ballot for the draw.

The fun continues on Friday kicking off with two more free skates; Adults/Seniors from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and Parents & Kids from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Followed by the Pembroke Library hosting their Winter themed hugs, snuggles and rhymes for ages 0-3. A free open swim will take place at Kinsmen Pool in the afternoon from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Rotary Club will be hosting a Skate party following the free swim from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Festival Hall and The City have also partnered to host a movie night Friday. Participants are required to register for free tickets on Eventbrite under The City of Pembroke's profile. The movie that will be played is Minions; Rise of Gru and it will begin at 6:00 p.m. Two free open swims will be happening from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A free family skate will take place from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. J&E's Bored N' Saucy will then be hosting a Yuk Yuks Comedy Show with Mike Raita, the show opens at 5:00 p.m. but the show will start at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday's events will start off with the Pbia's Scavenger hunt that players are encouraged to register for through their website www.downtownpembroke.ca, this event allows players to complete challenges and solve clues to win prizes. SnoSpree Central, a three-hour kid's event will take place in the L'Equinoxe gym from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will include kid's entertainment, face painting and goodie bags for kids to take home. Kinsmen Pool will also be hosting two more free open swims from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. to finish off the day.

The final day will consist of the Kids Ice Fishing Derby hosted by the Pembroke Professional Firefighters Association from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., registration forms are available on The City of Pembroke's website under the Fishing Derby Event. The Polar Bear Dip hosted by the Pembroke & Laurentian Valley Handi-Bus will begin at 11:00 a.m. The City adds that the minimum pledge amount is $50.00 and pledge forms can be found at the Pembroke and Laurentian Valley Handi-Bus office, the Parks and Recreation office in the PMC and Sheppard and Gervais Law Offices. Carefor will then host a sliding party from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Motherhill with Knight of Columbus who will be offering free snacks and drinks. Family free skate will take place from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and this will be the last free skate of the week. The day will end with the Pembroke Lumber Kings game and where they will announce the winners of the Winter Competition.

For a full SnoSpree schedule visit pembroke.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray