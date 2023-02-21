Funding opportunities for growing Kingston businesses

Kingston Economic Development says they are pleased to announce that application intake for the Starter Company Plus program reopened. Starter Company Plus is offered through Kingston Economic Development Corporation with funding from the Government of Ontario.

All successful applicants to the program will receive business training and personalized coaching. Each year, Kingston Economic Development provides $70,000 in microgrants to local businesses through the Starter Company Plus program. Eligible business owners can pitch to receive a microgrant of up to $5,000.

"Starter Company Plus is a fantastic program for entrepreneurs who are wanting to explore a new business idea or to expand an existing business," says Rob Tamblyn, Business Development Manager of Small & Medium Enterprises. "It provides you with hands-on learning opportunities, mentorship, and some financial support - three very valuable resources that every entrepreneur could use to help bring their ideas to fruition."

"From providing the funding to improve my tooling, to aiding in the development of my business systems, Kingston Economic Development and the Starter Plus Company program have been of critical assistance in getting my business off the ground," says Jeffrey Perry of Core Woodcraft. "Everyone who I've developed relationships with at Kingston Economic Development has been not only eager to talk business but has also been invested in seeing that said business succeeds. The Starter Plus Company program is yet another piece of that openness and simply makes doing business in Kingston easier."

Applications for the Spring 2023 cohort are now open until March 17th. Successful applicants must attend a mandatory business boot camp from March 27th to 31st to be eligible to pitch for a microgrant. Visit investkingston.ca/startercompanyplus to apply. Kingston Economic Development will also be hosting a virtual information session on Monday, February 27th at 2:00 p.m. for those interested in learning more about how to apply for the program.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray