Funding opportunities for young entrepreneurs in Kingston area

Kingston Economic Development has announced its new partnership with Futurpreneur Canada. This referral partnership looks to assist young entrepreneurs under the age of 40 years access funding and mentorship support.

"Futurpreneur Canada is excited to partner with the Kingston Economic Development Corporation. One of the key challenges while supporting entrepreneurs, is to understand the ecosystem entrepreneurs are working in, and the unique challenges they face. This partnership helps us overcome this. We are looking forward to continuing to support entrepreneurs in Kingston and the greater Kingston area access financing, mentorship, and other key resources they need. Together with Kingston Economic Development Corporation, we will collaborate to help businesses launch and sustain their operations successfully," says Samuel Fortier, Business Development Manager, Eastern Ontario, Futurpreneur Canada.

Kingston Economic Development will also represent Futurpreneur Canada and its programs to the Kingston region while identifying individuals eligible to participate in the programs and referring them to the designated Futurpreneur Canada team member. Young entrepreneurs between 18-39 years old, living in the Kingston area with potential business ideas and existing businesses that meet requirements can access funding through this program. Futurpreneur provides financing and expert mentoring for start-up businesses and includes targeted financing and expert mentoring programs for Indigenous entrepreneurs; Black entrepreneurs; and Side Hustle entrepreneurs.

"Access to capital is always a key challenge for both existing and future young entrepreneurs. Kingston Economic Development offers a variety of programs that assist businesses in taking that next step - but young entrepreneurs often face additional challenges in accessing the capital they need. This partnership with Futurpreneur Canada will help us provide them not only with those funds, but also the mentorship required to help them sustain their business. This is just one of the many programs that help us create the employment opportunities required to achieve our economic development goals as a community," says Norman Musengimana, Business Development Manager, Startups & Entrepreneurship, Kingston Economic Development Corporation. "Starting today, entrepreneurs who meet the requirements to get access to this program are encouraged to express interest, the business development team is ready to start supporting them."

Those interested can join Kingston Economic Development Corporation and Futurpreneur Canada on January 27 at 3 p.m. for the launch event and to learn more about the programs offered through this partnership. Individuals who would like to attend the launch event are asked to RSVP by visiting investkingston.ca/futurpreneur

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray