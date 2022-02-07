Fundraising event to be held for local girl at Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School

Students at Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School are setting up a fundraiser for a fellow student who suffered a stroke.

The Student Council at Holy Cross has set up the "Knock Your Socks Off For Emma" fundraising event for Wednesday, Feb. 9th. This will include "Toonie for Non-Uni" where toonies will be accepted in homeroom classes. Students and staff are encouraged to wear "funky socks".

According to a GoFundMe organized on behalf of her mother Lori Jenkins, Emma Jenkins sufferd a stroke that affected half of her body and her face on January 31st.

Emma was airlifted to Sick Kids hospital in Toronto for treatment. She is currently still at Sick Kids.

At the hospital, Emma was diagnosed with Moyamoya disease. The disease is a chronic and progressive condition that impacts the arteries in the brain. It can cause strokes and seizures.

The fundraiser will help cover costs of travel, food, necessities, the loss of work and other expenses.

Those who would like to donate can head to this link: https://gofund.me/706456c7