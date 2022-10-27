Fundraising Fashion Show supports Kemptville District Hospital Foundation

The Brigadoon Restaurant in Oxford Mills and Jac's Boutique in Kemptville have joined forces to raise funds for the Kemptville District Hospital Foundation. Teaming up to put on The Enchanted Fashion Show.

The event will take place at The Brigadoon Restaurant, on Monday, November 14th, 2022. With two shows, the first running from 12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. and the second from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $50.00 and can be purchased in person at Jac's Boutique and The Brigadoon.

The purchase of your ticket includes entry to the Fashion Show, a beverage, and appetizers. There will also be a silent auction with a wide variety of auction items which have been donated by local businesses.

Limited tickets are available for both shows. The event organizers also want to just a special thank you to The Brigadoon and Jac's Boutique for hosting this event.

Proceeds from the event are going towards The Kemptville District Hospital Foundation, which is the registered charitable organization that supports Kemptville District Hospital by fundraising for essential medical equipment that the hospital's care teams need to care for patients. Community support enabled the hospital to open its doors in 1960 and remains at the heart of KDH.

Donations to the KDHF support the skilled and compassionate care that is happening every day inside KDH. You can learn more at www.kdhfoundation.ca.

