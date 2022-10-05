Future Festival asks local students to imagine a world without fossil fuels

At the Youth Imagine the Future Festival, local youth have the opportunity to explore solutions to the Climate Crisis and create a work of art or short story that imagines a world without fossil fuels.

This festival is open to youth residing in the area covered by the Limestone and the Algonquin & Lakeshore School Boards, and are between the ages of 13-18.

Young writers can use their writing and art to explore the future they imagine. This concept is a new genre called Solarpunk.

"There are lots of Solarpunk stories being published today," adds spokesperson Jerri Jerreat. "However, they are not utopias. How could they be? Even if, in the future, we hop on magnetic trains to work, grow urban forests and food gardens instead of lawns and eat cricket burgers, we’ll still be humans."

Participants can win a wide variety of prizes from places such as Minotaur, Art Noise, Novel Idea, the Screening Room, the Keep Refillery, and Harlowe Green. According to Jerreat, prizes keep coming including first place prizes of a $500 fixed term GIC with KCCU for the writing and art categories. This GIC would mature the year the student graduates in hopes that it would be used towards post-secondary education. Two other young writers and 2 other artists will be receiving $100 awards.

Local artists, local writers, retired teachers, and teacher candidates will be adjudicating the submissions. Art submissions can be a drawing, painting, sculpture, (clay, wood, metal, fabric, weaving), but the rules state it must not take up more space than half a metre cubed. Youth will be expected to send in 3 clear photos of their art. Stories must be between 500-2000 words long.

Finally, The Kingston School of Art has offered their space to display art submissions from December 1-6th. All artwork which meets the guidelines will be on display. The deadline is November 7th.

More information is available on their website: www.youthimaginethefuture.com.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray