G2 driver spotted going 180 km/h on Hwy. 401 in eastern Ontario, OPP says

OTTAWA -- A G1 driver and a G2 driver are facing stunt driving charges after being stopped speeding on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police say the first vehicle was spotted on Highway 401 westbound at Gananoque this weekend going 180 km/h. The speed limit on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario is 100 km/h.

The G2 driver in the first vehicle was charged with stunt driving.

Also this weekend, a 21-year-old G1 driver was observed by an officer in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 401 at Mallorytown going 167 km/h.

Police say there was no other driver in the vehicle with the G1 driver.

Under Ontario's graduated licencing system, a G1 driver must not drive alone and an accompanying driver must be in the front passenger seat. A G1 driver is also not allowed to drive on a 400 series highway with a posted speed limit over 80 km/h.

The OPP says the G1 driver received "multiple tickets" for infractions, including being charged with stunt driving.

The charge of stunt driving includes a seven-day licence suspension and the vehicle impounded for a week.

Starting Canada Day, new rules will increase the roadside driver's licence suspension and vehicle impoundment periods for drivers caught street racing/stunt driving.

The new penalties include a 30-day driver's licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.

Drivers convicted of stunt driving will face a minimum of one to three-year driver's licence suspension for a first offence, and a minimum of three to 10 years for a second offence.