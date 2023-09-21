Gananoque Curling Club upgrades facility through $141K OTF grant

MPP Steve Clark met with the team at Gananoque Curling Club on Tuesday, September 19th, to hear more about the $141,700 Capital grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) that was used to upgrade facility roof, windows, and air conditioning system. The project was completed in August 2023, and will give people in the community improved access to programs and events at the Curling Club for years to come.

"I am so pleased to see the positive impact of this $141,700 Ontario Trillium grant and I'd like to congratulate the Gananoque Curling Club on the great work they're doing in our community," said Steve Clark, MPP for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes. "Our government is committed to building strong communities across Ontario, and the Ontario Trillium Foundation is an important part of that work."

"The impact of this Ontario Trillium Foundation grant cannot be overstated," said Gananoque Curling Club President, Jim Palmer. "This grant has allowed needed renovations to be made. We also want to congratulate the Ontario Trillium Foundation on 40 years of granting and building healthy and vibrant communities across the province."

The Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) is an agency of the Government of Ontario and one of Canada's leading granting foundations. They are celebrating 40 years of grant-making in Ontario and making a lasting impact in communities. Last year, OTF invested over $110M into 1,022 community projects and partnerships. Visit otf.ca to learn more.

The Gananoque Curling Club said they are committed to preserving this space and ensuring that it remains accessible for many community activities over the course of the year. Visit their website for more information www.gananoquecurlingclub.com

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray