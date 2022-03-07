Gananoque man arrested after allegedly fleeing from police

Gananoque Police say a local man has been charged after he was alleged to have been caught speeding in front a school.

Police say the incident happened Friday morning on Stone St. N, in front of Linklater Public School.

Police say they attempted to pull over the driver, where they allege the driver then sped off to try and flee police.

The driver was ultimately followed and arrested by police.

A 44-year-old man from Gananoque was charged with fleeing from police, dangerous operation of a conveyance, and driving with a suspended license.