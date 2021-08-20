iHeartRadio
Gananoque man charged after allegedly damaging home

Gananoque Police

A Gananoque man has been charged after he was alleged to have intentionally damaged a home. 

Gananoque Police say they investigated the incident Wednesday. responding to a report of a man damaging a home to scare and intimidate the home owners. 

Shortly after, officers were able to locate a man walking in the area of the same home while holding a brick. 

A 26-year-old man, who was not identified, was arrested and charged with two counts of mischief, two counts of criminal harassment, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. 

The suspect was held for a bail hearing with his next court appearance scheduled for September. 

