Gananoque man charged after allegedly damaging home

A Gananoque man has been charged after he was alleged to have intentionally damaged a home.

Gananoque Police say they investigated the incident Wednesday. responding to a report of a man damaging a home to scare and intimidate the home owners.

Shortly after, officers were able to locate a man walking in the area of the same home while holding a brick.

A 26-year-old man, who was not identified, was arrested and charged with two counts of mischief, two counts of criminal harassment, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The suspect was held for a bail hearing with his next court appearance scheduled for September.