Gananoque Police looking to identify red vehicle outside Tim Hortons

Gananoque Police are asking for the public's help identifying the driver of a red vehicle, believed to be a Honda Civic, parked outside a Tim Hortons on May 1st before 6 p.m.

Police believe the driver may be a witness to the investigation into an assault of two 18-year-olds.

A photo of the vehicle outside the restaurant will be up on our website.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigator, Cst. Lorenz, for more information.