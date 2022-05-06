iHeartRadio
17°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Gananoque Police looking to identify red vehicle outside Tim Hortons

Honda_Civic_Gananoque

Gananoque Police are asking for the public's help identifying the driver of a red vehicle, believed to be a Honda Civic, parked outside a Tim Hortons on May 1st before 6 p.m. 

Police believe the driver may be a witness to the investigation into an assault of two 18-year-olds

A photo of the vehicle outside the restaurant will be up on our website. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigator, Cst. Lorenz, for more information. 

12

Check out the latest Songs