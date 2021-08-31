Gananoque Police looking to locate missing youth

Gananoque Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing young person.

Police say 13-year-old Olivia Gibson left her Gananoque residence overnight on August 24th.

She is believed to be in the Kingston area.

Gibson is described as 5'1, 100 pounds, with a slim build, and shoulder length light brown hair.

She is likely to be wearing a black hoodie with "anti-social social club" written on it, a black and white checkered backpack, black shoes or slides, and tights or shorts.

Anyone with information on Gibson's whereabouts are asked to contact Gananoque Police.