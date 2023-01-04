Gananoque Police partner with Starbucks for "Coffee with a Cop" in January
The Gananoque Police Service has partnered up with the popular cafe chain Starbucks for an opportunity for unique community engagementTogether they are hosting several weeks of "Coffee with a Cop".
The initiative invites local residents to enjoy a cup of coffee with the opportunity to meet local police officers with the Gananoque Police Service. The time is meant to give residents a chance to discuss local issues or concerns in the community with someone who can make a direct impact.
"Coffee with a Cop" runs from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. every Tuesday in January.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Killaloe OPP gives results from festive RIDE campaignOntario Provincial Police in Killaloe has released an update from the festive RIDE campaign they ran during the holiday season, conducting a total of eighty-eight checks with two drivers arrested and charged.
-
Vehicle theft and drug charges laid following police assist callA 32-year-old from Highlands East faces multiple criminal charges following a police assistance call for service on December 24th, 2022.
-
Local Alzheimers Society details plans for Alzheimer's Awareness Month"The Alzheimer's Society is encouraging organizations and individuals to learn about Alzheimer's during the month of January. Locally, awareness events have been organized for the coming weeks to get the conversation started with the local community.
-
"Dancing Stars" fundraiser kicks off with launch partyDancing stars and choreographers for the "Dancing Stars" of Leeds and Grenville fundraiser will be announced at their launch party at the Keystorm Pub on Thursday, January 5th, 2022.
-
Multiple charges laid after police pursuit in Marmora and Lake29-year-old, Jordan Adams from Tweed and 28-year-old, Hunter Casselman from Marmora and Lake were arrested and face multiple charges after evading police in the Municipality of Marmora and Lake.
-
Police warn public of ongoing 'smishing' scamsKingston Police detail a recent and popular smishing (SMS phishing) scam, that cybercriminals use to try to acquire sensitive information, including bank account information. They also offer several tips to stay safe from similar scams.
-
Overdose alert for residents of Renfrew County and DistrictThe public is being informed of several overdoses that have occurred over the last week in Renfrew County and District from suspected cocaine which may have been tainted with a highly potent opioid.
-
Personal support worker arrested after caught stealing from elderly client25-year-old personal support worker arrested and charged after she was being caught stealing from an elderly man she regularly assisted.
-
Man arrested in Brockville when police discover intention to re-attend victim's residence55-year-old wanted man arrested by Brockville Police on Broad St. after investigation revealed the man had intention to re-attend his victim's residence following an ongoing unlawful dwelling investigation at the same residence.