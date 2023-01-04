The Gananoque Police Service has partnered up with the popular cafe chain Starbucks for an opportunity for unique community engagementTogether they are hosting several weeks of "Coffee with a Cop".

The initiative invites local residents to enjoy a cup of coffee with the opportunity to meet local police officers with the Gananoque Police Service. The time is meant to give residents a chance to discuss local issues or concerns in the community with someone who can make a direct impact.

"Coffee with a Cop" runs from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. every Tuesday in January.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray