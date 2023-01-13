Gananoque Police prepare for Outlaw motorcycle gang

The Gananoque Police Service and the Ontario Provincial Police Biker Enforcement Unit are anticipating visitors on local roads on January Friday the 13th, 2023. The groups are prepared for the presence of the Outlaw motorcycle gang members and their associates within the Town of Gananoque.

Police say that Ontario Motorcycle Gangs are among criminal organizations whose wide array of criminal activity can cause harm and victimization in communities across Ontario. However, Gananoque Police are reminding citizens that these events have occurred in the Town over the last few years with minimal disruption and are asked to contact police if they require police assistance.

The Gananoque Police Service insists that along with other outside agencies, they have taken proper precautions to ensure the safety and well-being of citizens and visitors of the Town of Gananoque.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray