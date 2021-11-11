Gananoque Police Services bicycle registration for crime prevention week

For crime prevention week this year, the Gananoque police service are launching a bicycle registration for residents of the town of Gananoque to mitigate a growing issue that is bicycle theft.

With bike thefts rising over 2020 in Canada by approx. 30%, and gasoline prices soaring, the need to protect your bike is a growing concern for owners and police alike. Many bicycles are found by police with no way to reunite them to their owners - these thefts are often unreported, and identifying features are unknown.

The Gananoque Police Service will be launching a registration form on their website shortly, at www.gananoquepoliceservice.com – in the meantime, we ask that bike owners register via email at dispatch@gananoquepolice.com with the following details: your Name, Address, Phone number, Make, Model, Serial, Colour, clear photographs, and a brief description of your bike.